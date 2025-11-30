LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Review

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LifeMD has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LifeMD and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 2 1 6 0 2.44 iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

LifeMD presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.20%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than iSpecimen.

This table compares LifeMD and iSpecimen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $212.45 million 0.87 -$18.88 million ($0.17) -22.56 iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.45 -$12.50 million ($7.89) -0.05

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD. LifeMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -1.82% N/A -6.44% iSpecimen -343.86% -531.78% -147.74%

Summary

LifeMD beats iSpecimen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

