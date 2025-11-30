Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $376,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,934,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.