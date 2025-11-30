Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.74% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $47,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 376,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 192,020 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,471,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $172.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

