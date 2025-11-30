Lido Advisors LLC Has $62.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after buying an additional 79,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $490.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.10. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.