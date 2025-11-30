Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,386 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $374.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.