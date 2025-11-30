Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 27,172 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 91.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 159,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.