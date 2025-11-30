Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 25,022 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $127,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $336.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.24 and a 200 day moving average of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.