Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 226,487 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,487 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 4.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,281.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after buying an additional 2,751,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,455,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,351 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 934,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 926,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 893,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

