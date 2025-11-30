Leuthold Group LLC Sells 7,484 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.