Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,827,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $42.19 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

