Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

