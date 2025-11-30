Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Position in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.66 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Trading Halts Explained
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.