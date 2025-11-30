Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

