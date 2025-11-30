Leuthold Group LLC Increases Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NewJersey Resources worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 0.4%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $336.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NewJersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

