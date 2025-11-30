Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,100,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

