Leslie Global Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Leslie Global Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 20.0% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.