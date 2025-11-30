Leslie Global Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,506 RTX Corporation $RTX

Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

