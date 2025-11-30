Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 3.28% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 374.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 673.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at NWPX Infrastructure

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,147.25. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,566.88. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,347. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

