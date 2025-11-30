Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Whirlpool worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE WHR opened at $77.32 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

