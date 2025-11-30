Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 699.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3,066.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 122,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,380 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.