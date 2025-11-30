Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 41.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 200.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 203.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.91 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

