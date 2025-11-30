Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Match Group worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

