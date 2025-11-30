Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.57 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,754 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

