Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 120.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.2%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.