Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of TopBuild worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TopBuild by 8.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $452.63 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

