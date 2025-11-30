Legal & General Group Plc Buys 34,681 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Gates Industrial worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

