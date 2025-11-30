Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,318 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of First American Financial worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First American Financial by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in First American Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

