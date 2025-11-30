Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb $FEBM

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBM opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Company Profile

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

