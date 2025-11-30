Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after buying an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.