Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TGT opened at $90.85 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.