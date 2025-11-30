Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 1,263,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 12.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 831,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $17,011,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,982,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 201,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $94,448.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 455,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,711.33. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. MannKind Corporation has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.MannKind’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

