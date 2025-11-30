Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7,910.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,716,000 after buying an additional 154,160 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 167,440 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 456,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

