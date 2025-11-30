Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,068 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1,022.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,676 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 960,880 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

