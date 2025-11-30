Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,648 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6,018.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 93,677 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.