Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,141 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 10,705.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 96,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $126.92.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

