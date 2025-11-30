Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 15,555.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE SXI opened at $245.16 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $247.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.55.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $419,508.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,550.92. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

