Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6,248.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,363,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 646,329 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $962,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 578,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 152,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

