Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2,435.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,460,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

