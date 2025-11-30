Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10,168.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8%

Pentair stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

