Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5,811.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,014 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 695.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,299,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,677,250.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,408,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,173,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $63.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

