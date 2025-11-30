Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12,671.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 184.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,081,000 after buying an additional 700,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $176.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

