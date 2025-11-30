Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

