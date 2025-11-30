Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4,222.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,834,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,734,000 after purchasing an additional 348,997 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.