Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF $PGJ

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 2,738.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGJ opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

