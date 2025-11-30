KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF $KBA Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 2,328.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KBA stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

