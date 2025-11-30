Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,284 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

