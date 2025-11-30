Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.99 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

