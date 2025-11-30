KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Position Increased by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 5.8% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,530,419,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $844,137,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,576,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $608,787,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

KKR stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

