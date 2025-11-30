Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT Stock Holdings Lifted by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Karat Packaging comprises 0.9% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 58.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.6%

Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

