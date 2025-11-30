Kadant Inc $KAI Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.74% of Kadant worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 19,500.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 27.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.39. Kadant Inc has a 12 month low of $244.87 and a 12 month high of $420.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $271.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $405,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,715.76. This trade represents a 31.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,544.31. This trade represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

